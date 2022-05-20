Advertisement

Vehicles, debris strewn across Gaylord following tornado touchdown

‘We will do what it takes to rebuild’
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple homes and businesses in Gaylord were damaged by a large tornado Friday.

Michigan State Police said multiple roads have been blocked off due to fallen trees and powerlines. Heavy damage has been reported throughout the area and much of Gaylord is without power.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the tornado touched down on the west side of Gaylord and moved east, scattering debris onto roads.

Northbound and southbound I-75 exits to M-32 have been closed due to debris.

Severe weather was expected Friday across nearly all of Michigan.

Both MDOT and MSP are urging people to avoid the Gaylord area to give emergency crews room to work.

Police said multiple people have been transported to nearby hospitals and a shelter has been established at the E-Free Church on M-32. The American Red Cross will be setting up there as well.

“My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord,” tweeted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “To the entire Gaylord community -- Michigan is with you. We will do what it takes to rebuild.”

