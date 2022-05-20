Advertisement

Two people shot at school graduation near Grand Rapids

Authorities say two people have been shot following graduation ceremonies for Crossroads Alterative High School near Grand Rapids
File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By AP
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — One person was shot Thursday night following graduation ceremonies for Crossroads Alterative High School near Grand Rapids, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. Thursday at East Kentwood High School.

About 60 students and their families and friends were at the school’s stadium for the graduation. School officials said the shooting happened following the ceremony.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said people in two cars started exchanging gunshots.

She said the shots struck a 16-year-old boy from Texas and a 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids. The teenager was shot in the wrist and the woman was shot twice, LaJoye-Young said. They were both in stable condition at a hospital.

Suspects immediately fled from the scene, authorities said.

Kentwood Schools leaders released a statement describing the shooting as an isolated event.

Along with the graduation ceremony, a middle school concert was being held in the high school auditorium at the time.

“Families were able to depart from the school following the incident without problem,” the school statement said.

Most Read

Kathleen Wiley Mug Shot
UPDATE: Delta County kidnapping hoax was promoting missing, murdered indigenous relatives awareness
Reeves Kingren was arraigned Wednesday, May 18 following his arrest at the Lakeshore BP in...
Manistique man arraigned for alleged assault with hatchet
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: GOP says state can ‘do better’ than Whitmer’s proposed $500 tax rebates for ‘working families’
A conceptual rendering of a section of Shophouse Park, planned for Lot 12 of 480 River Park...
2 more south Marquette marijuana retailers, north Marquette development move forward
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a roadmap for the state to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality...
Michigan expands state’s worst-in-nation crime victims fund
An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
CMU accepts Ukrainian exchange student who is staying in US
File photo
Kiermaier, Phillips, Arozarena homer, Rays beat Tigers 8-1
United States Supreme Court
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban