Tribal community and law enforcement work together to end human trafficking

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight, the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community brought community and law enforcement together, all a part of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women month.

Stephanie Graef U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force president engages the audience as she looks to bring solutions to issues facing victims of human trafficking.

Today the Keweenaw Bay Indian community and U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force worked together to show the film ring of silence and host a panel Q&A.

One of the panel speakers says it’s important to remember it can happen anywhere.

“These issues aren’t just something that you see on the news, these things are issues that happen in your own area, they happen in your backyard,” Jylyn Jorgenson Keweenaw Bay Indian Community assistant tribal prosecutor, panel speaker said.

The ring of silence movie addresses how social media can be used in human trafficking.

“We are hoping that by sharing information of this type and with law enforcement with us we can change people’s decisions,” Carole Laponte Keweenaw Bay Indian Community niimigimiwang transitional home R.N., team lead said.

Graef says that it’s important to raise awareness because Indigenous Peoples’ are at significantly higher risk.

“Disproportionally the Native Indian communities experience tenfold the risk,” Stephanie Graef U.P. human trafficking task force president said.

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community started the process of ending the silence for human trafficking victims.

“It’s important to be aware of what’s going on and it’s also very important to know the signs of human trafficking,” Jorgenson said.

If you notice a potential victim call the U.P. Human Trafficking Helpline (906) 299-9243.

