Tornado rips up parts of Gaylord

GAYLORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation reports that a tornado has touched down near Home Depot on the west end of Gaylord.

The Gaylord, MI tornado as seen live earlier on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/2wSzsaORUF — SevereStudios (@SevereStudios) May 20, 2022

MDOT says the storm system has now moved east. It adds that damage from the tornado left debris on nearby roads, including M-32.

MDOT is advising pedestrians and drivers near Gaylord to use caution.

We are sharing a Twitter user’s post, including pictures of the damage.

