Tornado rips up parts of Gaylord
Several sources are confirming that a tornado has damaged structures in Gaylord.
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAYLORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation reports that a tornado has touched down near Home Depot on the west end of Gaylord.
The Gaylord, MI tornado as seen live earlier on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/2wSzsaORUF— SevereStudios (@SevereStudios) May 20, 2022
MDOT says the storm system has now moved east. It adds that damage from the tornado left debris on nearby roads, including M-32.
MDOT is advising pedestrians and drivers near Gaylord to use caution.
We are sharing a Twitter user’s post, including pictures of the damage.
Damage in #Gaylord from the #tornado that ripped through. Pics courtesy of Angela Russ.@midmichigannow @upnorthlive #StormReady #Michigan #MichiganTornado #weather pic.twitter.com/kUmYYEdyzv— Ahmad Bajjey (@AhmadBajjeyWx) May 20, 2022
