Tornado rips up parts of Gaylord

Several sources are confirming that a tornado has damaged structures in Gaylord.
PHOTO CREDIT: SEVERE STUDIOS, JORDAN HALL WX.
PHOTO CREDIT: SEVERE STUDIOS, JORDAN HALL WX.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAYLORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation reports that a tornado has touched down near Home Depot on the west end of Gaylord.

MDOT says the storm system has now moved east. It adds that damage from the tornado left debris on nearby roads, including M-32.

MDOT is advising pedestrians and drivers near Gaylord to use caution.

We are sharing a Twitter user’s post, including pictures of the damage.

