Advertisement

Tony’s Green Thumb celebrates 60 years of business

Flowers and chickens inside a greenhouse at Tony's Green Thumb in Bark River.
Flowers and chickens inside a greenhouse at Tony's Green Thumb in Bark River.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A greenhouse in Bark River is celebrating 60 years of business. Tony’s Green Thumb started in a roadside wagon when Tony was ten years old. After begging his parents, they finally built him a greenhouse.

Today, there are 17 greenhouses. Tony is no longer the owner, but he still helps care for the plants and is pleased with how the new owners are caring for the business.

“There’s nothing I’ve seen that isn’t great. John and [Caroline], they’ve done a really great job,” said Tony Quist, the founder of Tony’s Green Thumb.

Tony’s Green Thumb is celebrating Saturday all day with food and prizes – everyone is welcome to attend. The greenhouse is located in Bark River near the dirt racing track.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Wiley Mug Shot
UPDATE: Delta County kidnapping hoax was promoting missing, murdered indigenous relatives awareness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: GOP says state can ‘do better’ than Whitmer’s proposed $500 tax rebates for ‘working families’
Theresa Hough, 86 has gone missing in Gwinn on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing woman from Gwinn found
Photos from April 8, 2022 in Crystal Falls.
Police seek help in Crystal Falls counterfeit money investigation
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Six injured in explosion, massive fire at Waukesha County facility

Latest News

Esky Cleanup
Esky Cleanup underway in Escanaba
Children will stand 10 feet away from the technician, and will identify various geometric shapes
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department reminds pre-school parents about hearing and vision testing
Veterans spent most of Friday in meetings speaking about various veteran-related topics
Wisconsin Marine Corps League convention brings veterans together
Delta County YMCA Aquatic Center
Delta County YMCA looking for swim instructors