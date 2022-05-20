Tony’s Green Thumb celebrates 60 years of business

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A greenhouse in Bark River is celebrating 60 years of business. Tony’s Green Thumb started in a roadside wagon when Tony was ten years old. After begging his parents, they finally built him a greenhouse.

Today, there are 17 greenhouses. Tony is no longer the owner, but he still helps care for the plants and is pleased with how the new owners are caring for the business.

“There’s nothing I’ve seen that isn’t great. John and [Caroline], they’ve done a really great job,” said Tony Quist, the founder of Tony’s Green Thumb.

Tony’s Green Thumb is celebrating Saturday all day with food and prizes – everyone is welcome to attend. The greenhouse is located in Bark River near the dirt racing track.

