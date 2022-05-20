Advertisement

Storms tapering off to a cool, showery spring weekend with sunny breaks

Below seasonal temps, off and on showers in Upper Michigan this weekend.
Below seasonal temps, off and on showers in Upper Michigan this weekend.
Below seasonal temps, off and on showers in Upper Michigan this weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich and Noel Navarro
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Rain and thunderstorms tapering off west to east in Upper Michigan Friday night as a frontal system exits the region. Then, high pressure builds in the U.P., bringing cool temperatures this weekend. Rain chances persist as well, though light in intensity and widely scattered throughout the region as dry air mixes in. The cool and dry trend continues Monday, with a chance of patchy morning frost then mostly sunny skies at daybreak.

Temperatures trend up towards seasonal next week, driven by a southwesterly jet stream. But the jet stream also draws in a Central Plains system to bring rain chances back to the U.P. midweek.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with drizzle and scattered light showers; northwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 40s north, mid 50s south

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light mixed rain and snow west in the morning, then a few pop up light rain showers widely scattered in the U.P.

>Highs: Upper 40s north, mid 50s south

Monday: Frosty morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 560

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 60

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated a.m. showers

>Highs: 60

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 60s to 70 (warmer south)

