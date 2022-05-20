Police seek help in Crystal Falls counterfeit money investigation

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are requesting the assistance of the public to help identify a person of interest in a counterfeit money investigation.

Police say the photos above are from April 8 in Crystal Falls.

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to contact the Michigan State Police in Iron Mountain at 906-774-2122 or email D/Sgt. Sleeter at sleeterj@michigan.gov or Tpr. Webster at websterw@michigan.gov.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.