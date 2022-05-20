Advertisement

Police seek help in Crystal Falls counterfeit money investigation

Photos from April 8, 2022 in Crystal Falls.
Photos from April 8, 2022 in Crystal Falls.(Michigan State Police)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are requesting the assistance of the public to help identify a person of interest in a counterfeit money investigation.

Police say the photos above are from April 8 in Crystal Falls.

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to contact the Michigan State Police in Iron Mountain at 906-774-2122 or email D/Sgt. Sleeter at sleeterj@michigan.gov or Tpr. Webster at websterw@michigan.gov.

