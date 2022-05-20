Advertisement

MTU’s Needham named CoSIDA Academic All-District

Advances to All-America ballot

By Mike Ludlum
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Nordic skier Anabel Needham has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large First Team. Needham is a junior from Houghton, Michigan, and holds a 3.94 grade-point average in environmental engineering. She now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot.

Needham was an NCAA First Team All-American in the 5K classic with the best finish by a Tech skier ever, placing fourth. She also placed 12th in the 15K skate to lead the Huskies to a fourth-place NCAA finish—the best in program history. Needham was an All-CCSA First Team skier for the second straight season. She had podium finishes in all but one of her CCSA races this season with wins in the classic and second in the skate on back-to-back weekends at Mt. Itasca and the MTU Invite.

Needham also performed on the world stage for Team USA at the 2022 U23 World Ski Championships in Norway. She qualified by winning the classic sprint at U.S. Nationals and getting third in the classic 10K individual. She was the NCAA Central Region and CCSA Individual Champion in the classic in 2021 while qualifying for her first NCAA Championship.

Needham also participates in cross country for the Huskies, running her fastest time at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship as Tech’s third-ranked runner. She received academic honors on the National Collegiate All-Academic Ski Team and the GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team.

The 2021‐22 Academic All‐District Women’s At‐Large Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student‐athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All‐America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

First‐team Academic All‐District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All‐America ballot. First‐, second‐ and third‐team Academic All‐America honorees will be announced in mid‐June. The CoSIDA Academic All‐District teams are divided into geographic districts across the United States and Canada.

The Division II and III CoSIDA Academic All‐America programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2020‐21 Divisions II and III Academic All‐America programs. For more information about CoSIDA’s Academic All‐District and Academic All‐America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com on CoSIDA.com.

