More rounds of rain & storms

We’re looking at a wet day. Around of showers and thunderstorms will move through the area during the morning. Then, this afternoon most of those showers and storms will be across the eastern counties. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.50″-1.25″. Tonight the cold front passes by and cooler air will move in behind it for the weekend. Below normal temperatures will be the trend through early next week.

Today: Morning patchy fog with rain thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid 60s inland, upper 50s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 40s north, mid 50s south

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few pop up light rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s north, mid 50s south

Monday: Frosty morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Mid 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal with showers in the south

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

Highs: Mid 60s

