Advertisement

Marquette Lions Club wants your returnables

The ‘Return of the Returnables’ is happening Saturday, May 21
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club is holding a can drive Saturday, May 21. They’re asking you to bring your cans and bottles to the Marquette Lions Lakeside Park (next to the LSCP) on Front St. in Marquette between 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Lions Club member Scott Sampeer stopped by the TV6 Morning News and chatted with Elizabeth Peterson about how the money raised will be used and why you should consider becoming a Lion yourself.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Wiley Mug Shot
UPDATE: Delta County kidnapping hoax was promoting missing, murdered indigenous relatives awareness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: GOP says state can ‘do better’ than Whitmer’s proposed $500 tax rebates for ‘working families’
Theresa Hough, 86 has gone missing in Gwinn on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing woman from Gwinn found
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Six injured in explosion, massive fire at Waukesha County facility
Location of Shophouse Park project
Marquette gives initial ‘thumbs-up’ to new Shophouse Park with more approvals needed

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today episode 35 with Marquette County Search and Rescue.
What to pack on a hike, according to Marquette County Search and Rescue
Photos from April 8, 2022 in Crystal Falls.
Police seek help in Crystal Falls counterfeit money investigation
Meth with police light background
2-week drug investigation leads to 2 arrests in Houghton County
First Responders
Governor Whitmer Awards $5 Million to More than 60 Communities to Support First Responders