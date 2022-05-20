Marquette Lions Club wants your returnables

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club is holding a can drive Saturday, May 21. They’re asking you to bring your cans and bottles to the Marquette Lions Lakeside Park (next to the LSCP) on Front St. in Marquette between 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Lions Club member Scott Sampeer stopped by the TV6 Morning News and chatted with Elizabeth Peterson about how the money raised will be used and why you should consider becoming a Lion yourself.

