Marquette County moves into high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE CO., Mich. (WLUC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has moved Marquette County into their community-level classification of high-risk for COVID-19 transmission and infection. In Marquette County, COVID-19 cases have risen by 44% in the past two weeks.

The CDC recommends that all community members wear secure, high filtration face masks when indoors in public settings and in close proximity to others in times of high-risk transmission. This recommendation is made as an effort to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19 in the community.

In an effort to protect the vulnerable, LMAS encourages community members to take these steps in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Marquette County:

  • Get vaccinated, including a booster or fourth dose if eligible,
  • If you become ill with a fever and other symptoms (sore throat, cough, etc.) stay home until your fever subsides and symptoms improve,
  • Get tested, and if positive for COVID-19, notify your close contacts and talk to your medical provider about therapeutics,
  • Consider wearing a well-fitting mask if in close contact with others in an indoor setting.

Other counties in the U.P. included in the high-risk classification for COVID-19 transmission and infection include Delta, Schoolcraft, Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac.

