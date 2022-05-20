Advertisement

Lightning strikes cause 2 house fires in Daggett

Damage from a house fire on Florence Street in Daggett, May 20, 2022.
Damage from a house fire on Florence Street in Daggett, May 20, 2022.(WLUC)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAGGETT, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported Friday afternoon after two houses caught fire in Daggett.

Firefighters at the scene said lightning strikes caused the fires around 11:00 a.m. central time on Florence Street. A third fire was reported at a nearby transformer on Menominee County Road 358.

Firefighters said lightning hit a gas meter on a home. Lightning also hit the top of a home that formerly was a church. It sustained the most damage.

Stephenson Fire, Nadeau Fire, Daggett Fire, Mellon Fire and Menominee City Fire were all at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Wiley Mug Shot
UPDATE: Delta County kidnapping hoax was promoting missing, murdered indigenous relatives awareness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: GOP says state can ‘do better’ than Whitmer’s proposed $500 tax rebates for ‘working families’
Theresa Hough, 86 has gone missing in Gwinn on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing woman from Gwinn found
Photos from April 8, 2022 in Crystal Falls.
Police seek help in Crystal Falls counterfeit money investigation
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Six injured in explosion, massive fire at Waukesha County facility

Latest News

PHOTO CREDIT: SEVERE STUDIOS, JORDAN HALL WX.
Tornado rips up parts of Gaylord
Contrast's Ironwood location - where the last "906 Days" was held.
Contrast Coffee to host ‘906 Days’
Covid 19
Marquette County moves into high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission
Stormy Kromer has a new female CEO.
The future is female: Stormy Kromer announces first female CEO