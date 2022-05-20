Lightning strikes cause 2 house fires in Daggett

DAGGETT, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported Friday afternoon after two houses caught fire in Daggett.

Firefighters at the scene said lightning strikes caused the fires around 11:00 a.m. central time on Florence Street. A third fire was reported at a nearby transformer on Menominee County Road 358.

Firefighters said lightning hit a gas meter on a home. Lightning also hit the top of a home that formerly was a church. It sustained the most damage.

Stephenson Fire, Nadeau Fire, Daggett Fire, Mellon Fire and Menominee City Fire were all at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.