Iron Mountain Gus Macker announces additional events for summer tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers made announcements about new program items for a basketball tournament in Iron Mountain this summer.

Organizers said for the first time, the “Friday Night Challenge” will take place at the Iron Mountain Gus Macker tournament this year.

The challenge includes a three-on-three game between Leed’s Real Estate and another agency and games between fire and police departments. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum.

“We really wanted to get community members involved in the ‘Friday Night Challenge,’” said Kim Harder Webb, Gus Macker & Imagination Factory Children’s Museum executive board member. “We did reach out to police and fire departments [in our area to play]. We thought it would be great for the community to gather and cheer them on for a change.”

The tournament is July 15-17. There are still available slots for teams. If you want to sign-up for a team, you can visit here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.