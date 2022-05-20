Advertisement

Iron Mountain Gus Macker announces additional events for summer tournament

Organizers said for the first time, the “Friday Night Challenge” will take place at the Iron Mountain Gus Macker tournament this year.
Gus Macker 2022 sign
Gus Macker 2022 sign(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers made announcements about new program items for a basketball tournament in Iron Mountain this summer.

Organizers said for the first time, the “Friday Night Challenge” will take place at the Iron Mountain Gus Macker tournament this year.

The challenge includes a three-on-three game between Leed’s Real Estate and another agency and games between fire and police departments. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum.

“We really wanted to get community members involved in the ‘Friday Night Challenge,’” said Kim Harder Webb, Gus Macker & Imagination Factory Children’s Museum executive board member. “We did reach out to police and fire departments [in our area to play]. We thought it would be great for the community to gather and cheer them on for a change.”

The tournament is July 15-17. There are still available slots for teams. If you want to sign-up for a team, you can visit here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Wiley Mug Shot
UPDATE: Delta County kidnapping hoax was promoting missing, murdered indigenous relatives awareness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: GOP says state can ‘do better’ than Whitmer’s proposed $500 tax rebates for ‘working families’
Theresa Hough, 86 has gone missing in Gwinn on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing woman from Gwinn found
Photos from April 8, 2022 in Crystal Falls.
Police seek help in Crystal Falls counterfeit money investigation
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Six injured in explosion, massive fire at Waukesha County facility

Latest News

The shop’s owner and longtime customers commemorated the milestone by listening to music and...
Dead River Coffee Roasters celebrates 20th anniversary
It is mandated in Michigan you get your child’s vision and hearing tested before kindergarten.
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department reminds pre-school parents about hearing and vision testing
The Marquette Maritime Museum is offering 10% off its gift shop on Sunday to celebrate.
National Maritime Day celebrates importance of ships in Upper Michigan
FILE - Iron ore cargo ship docked at the Upper Harbor Ore Dock in Marquette, Mich. on March, 31...
National Maritime Day celebrates importance of ships in Upper Michigan
Two Marquette County school districts are taking the next steps with building improvement...
Marquette County school districts take next steps in using sinking funds