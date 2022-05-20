Inaugural Bay-Con happening tomorrow at Bay College Escanaba Campus

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - You’re invited to Bay College’s first-ever Bay-Con convention. It’s a celebration of all things pop culture.

Bay-Con event organizer Dave Laur explains what Bay-Con is and why you should attend tomorrow’s free event. Bay College’s communications and event coordinator shares how an event like this benefits the campus.

Tia Trudgeon is live at Bay College to preview the first-ever Bay-Con.

Here are the events and vendors you can check out at the Joseph Heirman University Center Saturday, May 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can read more about Bay-Con on Bay College’s website.

