Governor Whitmer Awards $5 Million to More than 60 Communities to Support First Responders

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that more than 60 Michigan communities will soon begin receiving awards from the $5 million First Responder Training and Grant Program.

“Michigan’s first responders put their lives on the line to keep us all safe and we must have their backs,” Governor Whitmer said. “Today’s grants will help more than 60 communities across Michigan train and recruit first responders. And in my budget for the next fiscal year, I’ve proposed additional funds to help communities hire and train even more first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs. Let’s keep working together to keep Michiganders safe.”

As part of the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program, all Michigan cities, villages, townships, counties, or fire authorities were eligible to apply for a first responder training and recruitment grant. First responders are police officers, firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), paramedics and local unit of government corrections officers.

The grant program supports the efforts of local governments to expand recruitment, improve training, and provide additional professional development and support to first responders in local governments.

First Responder Training and Recruitment grants were awarded to the following in the U.P.

City of Houghton, $141,200.00

City of Iron River, $36,409.00

City of Ironwood, $47,500.00

City of Manistique, $29,125.00

County of Chippewa, $78,939.00

County of Delta, $170,000.00

County of Iron, $17,583.00

County of Keweenaw, $82,172.00

County of Marquette, $98,784.00

County of Menominee, $143,908.40

County of Ontonagon, $100,000.00

Village of Baraga, $96,980.00

“Marquette County is very grateful to receive training and recruitment funds from the Michigan Department of Treasury,” Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said. “The Sheriff’s office has experienced unprecedented turnover in recent years in both the corrections and road patrol divisions. Retirements, relocations, and the overall difficult nature of this line of work have contributed to a loss of valuable employees. These funds will allow us to recruit new candidates and train them to continue to provide exemplary public safety services throughout Marquette County.”

Applications were selected for funding by the Michigan Department of Treasury based on program purpose, eligibility and criteria. Projects are funded on a reimbursement basis.

“Pushing these dollars to our communities will help with training the next generation of first responders,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Our priority will be to make payments to communities as soon as practical. Community leaders with questions about their grants should reach out to us to navigate the reimbursement process.”

To learn more about the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program, go to Michigan.gov/FRG.

