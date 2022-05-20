Advertisement

Gichigami Bonsai Guild looking for new members

Bonsai trees on display during the guild's meeting
Bonsai trees on display during the guild's meeting(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new club in Marquette held its second meeting Thursday night. The Gichigami Bonsai Guild focuses on teaching and learning the art of bonsai.

The group was formed online recently. They meet monthly to share tips, information and techniques for their trees. They say Bonsai can be done with any kind of tree and it’s really just about the art you create with it.

“We’re open to the public, we’re free and we want to educate and inspire people to pick up this art form, the artistry that goes along with it is in your imagination in how you can make this little thing in this little container evoke and image of ancient, thought-provoking trees that you might see in nature,” said Jeremy Pickens, Bonsai Guild Founding Member.

The group meets on the third Thursday of the month at the Marquette Arts of Culture Center in the lower level of the Peter White Public Library.

