Advertisement

Esky Cleanup underway in Escanaba

Esky Cleanup
Esky Cleanup(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba is cleaning its streets this week.

Since Monday, Escanaba residents have been participating in Esky Cleanup.

Residents came together for this annual event to pick up trash and rake leaves in the city.

Esky Cleanup exists not only to get Escanaba ready for tourist season, but also as an opportunity for Escanaba residents to give back to their community.

“Each different group and each different individual will find their own personal motivation for doing it. We like to present it to the community as a way to take pride in your community. We really want to put our best foot forward,” said Mark Ammel, Esky Cleanup president, Babaloon’s owner, and Escanaba Mayor.

Tomorrow, Esky Cleanup will move its efforts downtown.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Wiley Mug Shot
UPDATE: Delta County kidnapping hoax was promoting missing, murdered indigenous relatives awareness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: GOP says state can ‘do better’ than Whitmer’s proposed $500 tax rebates for ‘working families’
Theresa Hough, 86 has gone missing in Gwinn on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing woman from Gwinn found
Photos from April 8, 2022 in Crystal Falls.
Police seek help in Crystal Falls counterfeit money investigation
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Six injured in explosion, massive fire at Waukesha County facility

Latest News

The shop’s owner and longtime customers commemorated the milestone by listening to music and...
Dead River Coffee Roasters celebrates 20th anniversary
It is mandated in Michigan you get your child’s vision and hearing tested before kindergarten.
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department reminds pre-school parents about hearing and vision testing
The Marquette Maritime Museum is offering 10% off its gift shop on Sunday to celebrate.
National Maritime Day celebrates importance of ships in Upper Michigan
FILE - Iron ore cargo ship docked at the Upper Harbor Ore Dock in Marquette, Mich. on March, 31...
National Maritime Day celebrates importance of ships in Upper Michigan
Two Marquette County school districts are taking the next steps with building improvement...
Marquette County school districts take next steps in using sinking funds