Esky Cleanup underway in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba is cleaning its streets this week.

Since Monday, Escanaba residents have been participating in Esky Cleanup.

Residents came together for this annual event to pick up trash and rake leaves in the city.

Esky Cleanup exists not only to get Escanaba ready for tourist season, but also as an opportunity for Escanaba residents to give back to their community.

“Each different group and each different individual will find their own personal motivation for doing it. We like to present it to the community as a way to take pride in your community. We really want to put our best foot forward,” said Mark Ammel, Esky Cleanup president, Babaloon’s owner, and Escanaba Mayor.

Tomorrow, Esky Cleanup will move its efforts downtown.

