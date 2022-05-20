Advertisement

Escanaba City Council to move forward with operating budget

People attending the Escanaba City Council meeting on Thursday evening.
People attending the Escanaba City Council meeting on Thursday evening.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council is moving to the final stages of approving its budget. City Council held four public hearings and three budget work sessions to revise the budget – all made available to the public.

The budget now includes a 17.442 millage authorized by the City’s charter. This is only an increase of .442 mills.

The city assessor says homeowners would see a one-percent increase in their taxes.

“The city is mindful of tax increases. It’s not what anybody wants to do, especially with inflation right now. That will impact taxable values more than it has in the past,” said James McNeil, City of Escanaba Assessor.

The City should accept the new 2022-23 operating budget in a special meeting on May 26 at nine a.m.

