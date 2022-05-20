Drifa Brewing Company prepares for full schedule of events this summer
Head to trivia night every Thursday or catch live music every weekend
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Catch musician Chris Valenti at Drifa Brewing Company tonight. If you miss him, catch a different band tomorrow... or another Sunday. And then again the next week.
The Marquette Brewing Cooperative is getting ready for a schedule full of events this summer.
If you’ve never been to Drifa, and are unsure what a “brewing cooperative” is, general manager Crissa Karavas explains.
Karavas shares when you can expect live music, trivia, food trucks, and the tap list to rotate.
Drifa Brewing Company is located at 501 S Lake St. in South Marquette.
Check out Drifa Brewing Company on Facebook for business updates and events.
