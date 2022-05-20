Drifa Brewing Company prepares for full schedule of events this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Catch musician Chris Valenti at Drifa Brewing Company tonight. If you miss him, catch a different band tomorrow... or another Sunday. And then again the next week.

The Marquette Brewing Cooperative is getting ready for a schedule full of events this summer.

If you’ve never been to Drifa, and are unsure what a “brewing cooperative” is, general manager Crissa Karavas explains.

Drifa Brewing Company is the only brewing cooperative in Michigan. Here's what that means.

Karavas shares when you can expect live music, trivia, food trucks, and the tap list to rotate.

Check out these events this summer at Drifa Brewing Company.

Drifa Brewing Company is located at 501 S Lake St. in South Marquette.

Check out Drifa Brewing Company on Facebook for business updates and events.

