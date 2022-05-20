Advertisement

Detroit Red Wings alumni to play in Marquette Sept. 17

May. 20, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign with the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Hockey Night on Saturday, September 17 at the Berry Events Center.

The United Way says the Detroit Red Wings Alumni team will face off against a team of Marquette County hockey talent with all proceeds benefiting the United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund. The Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association is the most active and largest alumni organization in the National Hockey League.

The team comprises former Red Wings and National Hockey League players and some ex-college stars. They meet year-round, raising money for charities and playing games throughout Michigan and Ontario. The DRWA players extend their time and talent to give back to support the less fortunate in communities through a game they love.

The United Way of Marquette County is currently partnered with 31 Marquette County nonprofits and provided funding assistance for 24 different local programs this year through their Community Investment Fund. These programs improve the health, education, and financial stability of those most in need in our area. UWMC funds are raised locally and stay local, impacting over 25% of Marquette County residents.

Details for the event are still being finalized. Save the date – September 17 – now and follow United Way of Marquette County on Facebook or check www.uwmqt.org for the most up-to-date information.

Businesses interested in sponsoring the event may call 906-226-8171. Information on registering for a chance to be a part of Marquette County’s hockey team and playing against the Red Wings Alumni will be released in early June. Tickets for the event are anticipated to go on sale mid-July.

