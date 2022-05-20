Delta County YMCA looking for swim instructors

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County YMCA is looking to hire swim instructors this summer.

The Y is participating in the American Red Cross Centennial Campaign, whose multi-year goal is to lower drowning rates in communities where the numbers of drownings are high.

According to the Y’s Aquatic Director, there is interest in the community for swim lessons, but there are not enough instructors to meet demand.

By fully staffing the pool, more people will learn proper aquatic safety measures.

“Our swim lessons aren’t just about learning to swim. We also talk about a wide variety of water safety topics so that they have skills to be safe in, on, and around the water. At the pool, at the lake, or any other aquatic environment that they travel to,” said Cherish Hoy, Delta County YMCA Aquatic Director.

Applicants do not need to be certified, the Y will provide training and certification.

