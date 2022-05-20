Dead River Coffee Roasters celebrates 20th anniversary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A well-known coffee shop in Marquette County is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. On Friday afternoon, a little party was held to commemorate the milestone.

It was nothing but smiles and cheers at Dead River Coffee Roasters’ 20th-anniversary celebration. Joined by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority and the Lake Superior Community partnership, shop owner Sloan Dorr cut the ribbon to mark the milestone.

“It’s an amazing feeling. We have people who have been customers since the beginning, and they still come in every single day,” said Dorr.

Dead River began in 2002 as a roastery on Third Street, the first coffee roastery in the Upper Peninsula. One year later, it opened a storefront on Washington Street before moving to Baraga Avenue in 2008.

Longtime customer Andrew “Bear” Tyler says he has loved the shop since the beginning.

“When I traveled the country, I made sure I had Dead River coffee with me,” Tyler said. “I’d be standing at truck stops making my coffee next to the coffee machine because I’d have Dead River coffee.”

Friday’s party included some live music and free treats. All year long, the shop is selling $20 12-ounce tins of Brazilian Legender coffee and special 20th-anniversary cups and tumblers.

Tyler has always described the shop as welcoming.

“You come in, and everyone is happy. They’re going to give you coffee,” said Tyler. “If you don’t love it, we’re going to try and help you and guide you along the way because we want to open up the world of coffee.”

Dorr has worked at Dead River for over four years and has owned it since November. She is nothing but grateful to the community.

“Thank you for the support for me taking over. And, thank you for the support over the last 20 years and the next,” Dorr said.

Dorr does not plan to change Dead River’s coffee roasting ways and hopes the shop will bring delight to customers for another 20 years.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.