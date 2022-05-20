Contrast Coffee to host ‘906 Days’

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Contrast Coffee is hosting its second “906 Day” of the year on Sat. June 11.

These events are meant to bring the community together to support a local fund or foundation by donating our profits from the entire day. Contrast’s first “906 Day” of the year was held in Ironwood to support the Jonathan Erickson Mental Health Fund.

Contrast was able to donate over $1,000, and now its second event of the year will be held in Iron Mountain. Contrast in Iron Mountain has chosen to support The Caring House.

Taking place at 1201 Carpenter Ave. in Iron Mountain – this event will go from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 11.

Contrast says anyone who comes and orders will receive a Contrast Coffee 906 sticker as a small thank you for supporting the greater U.P. community.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.