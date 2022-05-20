Advertisement

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.
Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Broadway has extended its mask mandate once again through at least the end of June.

The Broadway League, which includes the owners and operators of all 41 theatres, made the announcement Friday.

The league said audience masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced next month.

New York City is not reinstating a mask mandate despite the announcement the city is now in “high” alert status for COVID-19.

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that his administration is working with health experts at being strategic in fighting the virus.

About a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk, officials said. (CNN, NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, CDC, WHITE HOUSE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Wiley Mug Shot
UPDATE: Delta County kidnapping hoax was promoting missing, murdered indigenous relatives awareness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: GOP says state can ‘do better’ than Whitmer’s proposed $500 tax rebates for ‘working families’
Theresa Hough, 86 has gone missing in Gwinn on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing woman from Gwinn found
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Six injured in explosion, massive fire at Waukesha County facility
Location of Shophouse Park project
Marquette gives initial ‘thumbs-up’ to new Shophouse Park with more approvals needed

Latest News

A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild...
School assignment shows Obama among primates photos
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists
In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden: South Korean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
US attorneys don’t oppose lifting restrictions for Hinckley, who tried to assassinate Reagan