Advertisement

2-week drug investigation leads to 2 arrests in Houghton County

Meth with police light background
Meth with police light background(MGN Online)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A 22-year-old Calumet woman and a 38-year-old Lake Linden man are in the Houghton County Jail facing meth delivery charges.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the two were arrested on Wednesday, May 18, after a 2-week UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) investigation.

UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspects were living in a U-Haul truck and selling meth out of the back of the vehicle. Detectives made several purchases of meth over a five-day period from the suspects and then set up surveillance on the truck in the backyard of a home in Calumet.

The suspects left the residence in the U-Haul and were stopped on Pine St in Calumet. Detectives found a small amount of meth, digital scales, and $800 cash which included the money used by detectives to make the purchases.

The initial investigation during the traffic stopped revealed a connection with the 69-year-old man from Hazel Park, MI who was arrested on May 14, by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect’s names will not be released until their arraignment in 97th District Court, Houghton County.

The case is being reviewed by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP–Calumet Post, Houghton County Sheriff and MSP-Calumet K-9 unit.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Wiley Mug Shot
UPDATE: Delta County kidnapping hoax was promoting missing, murdered indigenous relatives awareness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: GOP says state can ‘do better’ than Whitmer’s proposed $500 tax rebates for ‘working families’
Theresa Hough, 86 has gone missing in Gwinn on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing woman from Gwinn found
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Six injured in explosion, massive fire at Waukesha County facility
Location of Shophouse Park project
Marquette gives initial ‘thumbs-up’ to new Shophouse Park with more approvals needed

Latest News

First Responders
Governor Whitmer Awards $5 Million to More than 60 Communities to Support First Responders
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings alumni to play in Marquette Sept. 17
Theresa Hough, 86 has gone missing in Gwinn on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing woman from Gwinn found
The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community brought community and law enforcement together Thursday night...
KBIC, law enforcement work together to end human trafficking