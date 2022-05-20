2-week drug investigation leads to 2 arrests in Houghton County

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A 22-year-old Calumet woman and a 38-year-old Lake Linden man are in the Houghton County Jail facing meth delivery charges.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the two were arrested on Wednesday, May 18, after a 2-week UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) investigation.

UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspects were living in a U-Haul truck and selling meth out of the back of the vehicle. Detectives made several purchases of meth over a five-day period from the suspects and then set up surveillance on the truck in the backyard of a home in Calumet.

The suspects left the residence in the U-Haul and were stopped on Pine St in Calumet. Detectives found a small amount of meth, digital scales, and $800 cash which included the money used by detectives to make the purchases.

The initial investigation during the traffic stopped revealed a connection with the 69-year-old man from Hazel Park, MI who was arrested on May 14, by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect’s names will not be released until their arraignment in 97th District Court, Houghton County.

The case is being reviewed by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP–Calumet Post, Houghton County Sheriff and MSP-Calumet K-9 unit.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.