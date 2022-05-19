Whitmer signs bills into law addressing nursing shortage, more

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed six bills into law to expand resources for victims of crimes, address the nursing shortage, and more.

House Bills 4674 and 4675 increase the amount of compensation available to crime victims and expand access to other vital services such as mental health resources.

“As a former prosecutor, public safety is a core issue for me. Today, I am proud to sign two bipartisan bills that support and empower victims of violent crimes,” Whitmer said. “In my budget for the coming year, I’ve proposed funds to help local governments hire and train more first responders so we can ensure Michiganders feel safe at home and in their community. I will never stop fighting to protect Michiganders and will always work with anyone to protect public safety.”

House Bill 5089 modifies the requirements an applicant must meet to be granted registration as a nurse aide by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. Training requirements have been adjusted without compromising the quality of training, which will help address the health care worker shortage.

Senate Bill 166 expands prescription drug refill access. Now Michigan pharmacists can refill prescriptions authorized by a prescriber in other states and Canada. This will help anyone traveling to Michigan for work, school, or vacation.

Senate Bill 627 and 628 will establish the Michigan-Indiana State Line Commission within the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, to recover and reestablish the Michigan-Indiana State Line.

The commission will be made up of five licensed surveyors from the five border counties. Once the survey is complete, the commission is required to submit their findings to lawmakers.

With these new bills, this marks 829 bipartisan bills signed since Whitmer took office.

