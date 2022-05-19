Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now’ $500 for working families

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to legislative leaders Thursday proposing a plan to give $500 rebates to Michigan’s working families.

The letter, which offered no details on exactly who would qualify for the rebate, comes after the news that Michigan is expected to have additional revenue heading into Fiscal Year 2023. Whitmer calls it her “MI Tax Rebate Right Now” proposal.

The letter was sent to Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich.

“From Macomb to Marquette, Michiganders are facing rising prices on food, gas, and other everyday expenses,” wrote Whitmer. “While the causes are varied, from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to ongoing supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic, the pain being felt by people is tangible. Today, I am proposing MI Tax Rebate Right Now, a plan to send a $500 tax rebate to Michigan’s working families right away. Let’s take advantage of our additional revenue to put money in people’s pockets and deliver real relief right now… Michiganders are counting on us to work together to provide real relief right now, so they can pay the bills and put food on the table. Let’s draw on the grit and determination our working families show every day and let’s get it done.”

