West Iron County students hold Open House for their home project

GAASTRA, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of West Iron County High School students spent the whole school year working on a home project in Gaastra. And on Thursday, they got to show it off to their peers and the general public.

Since the second day of school, Bailey Hoffart and her Building Trades classmates have been working on this almost 1,800 square foot house. She says her favorite part of the project was framing the walls.

“It’s precise work. You have to make sure everything’s level and plum,” said Hoffart. “It came easier to me, it’s easier to put up the walls, and it looks like you’re getting a lot done faster.”

For over four decades, the school’s Building Trades course has built houses not just for a learning opportunity, but for families in the area to live in. Christy Makuck, an Iron River resident for almost 20 years, will soon call this house home.

“The students have done an amazing job completing every last detail. We are so excited to move in,” said Makuck.

Using materials paid for by Makuck, the students completed the main level of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house using a blueprint provided to them.

“Their teacher would show them how to do something, but they were doing it,” Makuck said. “It was those students who did every last detail.”

The basement, the porch, and the deck will be finished privately by the homeowners.

Instructor Jeff Swenski says one of the goals was to get his students active and educated.

“Whether they choose to actually go into the trades or not, they’re still being provided with useful knowledge, whether they become a homeowner down the road or as a renter potentially or as a contractor,” said Swenski.

Hoffart will be a senior next year. She hopes to assist other students looking to take the class.

“I have some extra skill built up, so I already know what I’m doing,” Hoffart said. “I think it will be helping everybody else.”

Makuck and her family will move into their new home as soon as possible. As for the class’ returning students, they say they are already looking forward to next year’s home project.

