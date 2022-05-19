UMT’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take on the bike playground at Tourist Park
First they got a lesson from 906 Adventure Team rider Cable Poquette and director Todd Poquette
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The bike playground at Tourist Park is relatively new. The obstacle course was built last year for riders to practice on before heading into the woods. TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon decided to take their show to the park to find out what the playground is all about it!
