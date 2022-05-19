Advertisement

UMT’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take on the bike playground at Tourist Park

First they got a lesson from 906 Adventure Team rider Cable Poquette and director Todd Poquette
UMT gets a lesson on biking from the experts at 906 Adventure Team
UMT gets a lesson on biking from the experts at 906 Adventure Team(WLUC)
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The bike playground at Tourist Park is relatively new. The obstacle course was built last year for riders to practice on before heading into the woods. TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon decided to take their show to the park to find out what the playground is all about it!

Check out the segments from today’s show:

The bike playground was made possible through a partnership between the 906 Adventure Team and the Noquemanon Trails Network
Upper Michigan Today took the show on the road to try the bike playground
The film was produced by Aaron Peterson Studios

Watch the film, Unforgettable

