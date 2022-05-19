Spring rain, t’storms spread overnight through Friday morning

A Northern Plains system moves towards Upper Michigan, producing widespread rain and thunderstorms in the west Thursday night then spreading east overnight. Scattered showers will still be around tomorrow. A few storms could reach severe limits with gusty winds and hail. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.50″ -1.25″. After this system moves out we’re looking at cooler than normal temperatures for the weekend.

View NWS alerts HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms plus patchy fog

>Highs: 60s to low 70s inland

Friday: Widespread rain and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Cloud with light rain and drizzle during the day

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with widely scattered rain showers

>Highs: Around 60

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.