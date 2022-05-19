Spring rain, t’storms spread overnight through Friday morning
Thunderstorms spreading west to east in the U.P. Thursday night through Friday morning -- hail, gusty wind, heavy rain possible.
A Northern Plains system moves towards Upper Michigan, producing widespread rain and thunderstorms in the west Thursday night then spreading east overnight. Scattered showers will still be around tomorrow. A few storms could reach severe limits with gusty winds and hail. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.50″ -1.25″. After this system moves out we’re looking at cooler than normal temperatures for the weekend.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms plus patchy fog
>Highs: 60s to low 70s inland
Friday: Widespread rain and thunderstorms
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Sunday: Cloud with light rain and drizzle during the day
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Monday: Partly cloudy and milder
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Tuesday: Cloudy and mild
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy with widely scattered rain showers
>Highs: Around 60
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers
>Highs: 60s
