Recycle 906 working with MTU, Dickinson Co. Road Commission on glass material road project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brad Austin, with Recycle 906, said the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority is making a glass material at its facility.

In partnership with MTU, the group is working on a road project in Dickinson County using that recycled material He said the project is still in the early stages but it is part of the Next Cycle Michigan.

