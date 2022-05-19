Next system will bring storms this evening

A front is moving out in the wake of overnight showers. Our next system moves in overnight. A few showers will pop up late afternoon. Then, storms fire up this evening in the west and spread east overnight. Scattered showers will still be around tomorrow. A few storms could reach severe limits with gusty winds and hail. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.50″ -1.25″. After this system moves out we’re looking at cooler than normal temperatures for the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with evening showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 50s to low 60s along the shorelines, 60s to low 70s inland

Friday: Widespread rain and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Cloud with light rain and drizzle during the day

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with widely scattered rain showers

>Highs: Around 50 °

