National Bike Safety Month in the UP

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 1965, May has been observed as National Bike Safety Month, and it is important that cyclists prepare accordingly.

As they begin to take to the roads and trails across the UP in force, it is important that they prepare accordingly for their safety, especially beginners.

“Get instruction,” said Biking Enthusiast Dan Dalquist. “Get someone to help you learn how to shift, how to brake, how to balance. It makes all the difference in the world.”

Dalquist has enjoyed biking in the UP for nearly 40 years and knows a thing or two about learning the ins and out of biking.

“Start logically, start with short rides, easy rides, and build your mileage up over a period of time,” added Dalquist. “It is really a journey of a lot of little steps of learning.”

There are many bike roads available to ride upon throughout the UP, but it’s important to not be distracted.

“When riding, be aware of your surroundings, what’s coming up behind you especially, as well as any cars that may be passing from ahead,” said Graphic Designer and Cyclist Chris Schmidt.

For those who would prefer less traffic, there are other options, such as bike trails.

“There are so many backroads that offer low traffic for riding,” added Schmidt. “It’s generally a much safer alternative to the main thoroughfares.”

Personal preparation is also important like eating properly, drinking fluids, and, of course, wearing a helmet. Appropriate tools and clothing are also recommended, especially at night.

“Bike lights are really helpful, and some sort of reflection,” said Down Wind Sports Sales Representative Ben Cockfield. “So whether that’s a light on the front or back of your bike, or if you have a brightly colored vest, neon-reflective vest.”

