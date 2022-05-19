MISSING: Forsyth Township Police looks for 86-year-old woman

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - 86-year-old Theresa Hough went missing from her residence in Gwinn and was last seen walking near Larry’s Family Foods – according to the Forsyth Township Police Department.

Police say Hough has functional dementia. It is believed she may have been looking for a ride into Marquette.

Hough was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt with a tan sweater. She was wearing black shoes and carried a black purse. She has a prevalent twitch in her left eye.

If you’ve seen Hough or may have given her a ride – call Central Dispatch immediately at (906) 475-9912.

The Forsyth Township Police Department posted this picture along with information on Facebook.

