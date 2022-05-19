Michigan Department of Education visits Marquette County high schools

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Education visited high schools in Marquette County Thursday.

Students from Marquette Senior, Negaunee, and Westwood High Schools gave the state Director for CTE a tour of their schools’ CTE programs and facilities.

Career and technical education give students the opportunity to explore business management and the world of trades.

Many of these classes are hands-on, such as welding and woodshop, but business and construction management classes also prepare students for the workforce.

“The teachers were talking about how these industry credentials students are earning in career and technical education are directly linked to jobs available here in the Upper Peninsula, and those teachers are exceedingly proud of those,” said Dr. Brian Pyles, Michigan Department of Education State Director for Career and Technical Education.

The visit was also an opportunity for students to show Dr. Pyles where the state’s money went and showcased the skills they’ve learned.

“Students are benefiting from the visit in the sense that they get to talk to a department head and get to experience what it’s like to interact with somebody who works on a state-wide level,” said Brian DeAugastine, NICE Superintendent.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.