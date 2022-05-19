Michigan begins ‘Click It Or Ticket’ seatbelt enforcement campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is beginning its ‘Click It Or Ticket’ seatbelt enforcement campaign.

This means you could see an increased presence of law enforcement officers enforcing seatbelt laws on roadways until June 5. The OHSP added that officers from the state police, sheriff’s offices and police departments across the state will take part. The Negaunee State Police Post is one of these law enforcement agencies.

“When we are on patrol we are always looking to make sure people are wearing their seatbelts,” Michigan State Police Trooper Kody Carlson said. “This campaign gives us grant money to put extra law enforcement and troopers on the road to specifically look for seatbelt violations.”

There are a few legal exceptions to wearing a seatbelt in Michigan.

One is if you are in a vehicle that was built before 1968 that does not have seatbelts installed from the factory. Cars were not federally required to be equipped with seatbelts until Title 49, Chapter 301 of the United States Code went into effect in 1968.

Passengers in buses, motorcycles, mopeds and commercial mail delivery vehicles are also legally exempt from wearing them. For the full legislature regarding seatbelts in Michigan, click here.

In every other case, you should always buckle up for your safety. “In the State of Michigan there is a simple law for a seatbelt,” Tpr. Carlson said. “If you’re operating a motor vehicle on a public roadway you must wear a seatbelt. That includes both a shoulder and lap belt securely fastened.”

The Michigan State Police cites that 228 people killed in traffic crashes in 2020 were not buckled up. Tpr. Carlson reminds the public that if your car is traveling 60 miles per hour, then so are you.

“The faster you’re traveling in a motor vehicle without a seatbelt on makes it more likely to cause injuries,” Tpr. Carlson said.

Seatbelts are the single most effective way to prevent serious injury or death in any given car crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates seatbelts saved around 15,000 lives in 2017 alone. The NHTSA added that they also reduce serious injury or death in any car crash by up to 45%.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.