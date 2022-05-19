Advertisement

Massive fire at marine construction company in Waukesha County

Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in Waukesha Co., on May 19, 2022.(WISN via CNN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments are battling a massive fire at a construction company in Waukesha County, according to our Milwaukee partner station WISN.

The scene is located at Summerset Marine Construction in Eagle, Wis.

Officials told WISN there was an explosion at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

WISN’s News Chopper 12 is capturing images of smoke and flames.

The 24,000 square foot building provides lift and pier services to customers in Wisconsin.

No other information was immediately available.

