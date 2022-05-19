Forsyth Township, Ishpeming to receive MI Clean Water Grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded more than $7.3 million in newly announced grants issued under the MI Clean Water Plan that will help 15 Michigan communities better ensure clean and reliable drinking water for residents.

“Every Michigander in every community deserves access to safe drinking water,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s grants will help 15 communities upgrade their water infrastructure, replace lead service lines, and tackle PFAS and other toxic contaminants. Since I took office, Michigan has invested more in our water infrastructure than in the previous eight years. Thanks to bipartisan investments in water infrastructure through the MI Clean Water Plan, we have created jobs, protected public health, and lowered costs for Michigan families. We will keep getting things done on the kitchen-table issues and ensuring working families have access to clean water.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) awarded Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grants to the following communities:

City of Carson City

$341,129 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

City of Coleman

$174,424 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

City of Ishpeming

$663,000 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

“The City of Ishpeming currently estimates that there is $15 million in lead service line replacement required throughout our city,” said Ishpeming City Manager Craig H. Cugini. “The DWAM grant will help us to verify this estimate and properly plan for the programming of funds. We are grateful for this funding, as it was not programmed and would have directly affected the community’s funding for other critical needs.”

City of Montrose

$177,613 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

City of Port Huron

$330,649 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

“We are extremely grateful for this partnership with EGLE to be a recipient of a Drinking Water Asset Grant,” said Port Huron Mayor Pauline Repp. “With this grant, we will be able to inventory 375 water services, helping us to continue offering safe, clean drinking water to our residents.”

City of Warren

$413,840 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development.

Clinton Charter Township

$336,376 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

Forsyth Township

$342,000 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

Harrison Charter Township

$328,116 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory work and Asset Management Plan updates.

Village of Bellevue

$156,082 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

Village of Capac

$503,536 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

Village of Three Oaks

$236,150 for water system enhancement through Distribution System Materials Inventory development and Asset Management Plan updates.

DWAM is a one-time, $36.5 million grant program developed by EGLE under the Clean Water Plan. It helps drinking water suppliers develop and update asset management plans, and/or develop a Distribution System Materials Inventory to identify materials that are part of the distribution system, such as lead service lines, as defined in Michigan’s revised Lead and Copper Rule. Some allocations under DWAM are still being determined, although grant applications have closed.

EGLE awarded the City of Southfield a $1,104,421 Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction (C2R2) grant. C2R2 funds projects that remove or reduce per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or other contaminants, as defined under state or federal drinking water regulations, or efforts to consolidate systems or connect private residential wells to a local municipal system. All funds have been allocated, and EGLE is no longer accepting applications.

EGLE also awarded Drinking Water Infrastructure (DWI) grants of $1.2 million to the City of St. Joseph and $997,500 to the City of Howell.

“These funds are crucial in providing high-quality drinking water to our residents while also keeping water rates low,” said Howell Mayor Bob Ellis. “It is critical that we replace our aging infrastructure to keep our system safe and reliable so that we may provide our community with the highest level of service.”

Governor Whitmer announced the $500 million MI Clean Water Plan in 2020 to rebuild the state’s water infrastructure to help provide clean, affordable water to Michiganders through investments in communities. It addresses Michigan water infrastructure issues such as lead-laden water service lines, toxic contamination like PFAS, undersized sewers, failing septic systems, unaffordable water rates, and constrained local budgets.

The drinking water quality portion of this historic investment includes $102.1 million in federal dollars for lead service line replacement in low-income communities, along with $105 million for General Fund programs that address PFAS or other contaminants, planning and/or rate studies, asset management plan development, and lead service line identification.

EGLE invests more than half of its budget in Michigan communities in the form of financial assistance to address water infrastructure and other efforts to protect the environment and health. For more information and an interactive dashboard on EGLE grants and loans, visit the Grants and Financing webpage.

Governor Whitmer is committed to defending our Great Lakes, mitigating the impacts of climate change on our communities, and creating tens of thousands of good-paying jobs in industries of the future. She understands the health of our economy is inextricably linked to the health of our people and our planet. Since taking office, she has invested more resources into water infrastructure than the previous eight years combined. These investments support good-paying jobs and ensure every parent can give their kid a glass of drinking water and know it’s safe.

Protecting our drinking water

· Enforced the strongest Lead and Copper Rule for drinking water in the country.

· Established health-based standards for PFAS in our drinking water supplies.

· Signed an executive directive to improve Michigan’s drinking water protections.

· Partnered with Attorney General Nessel to hold polluters accountable for contamination.

· Limited the purchasing of products containing PFAS from state procurement.

· Created the Office of the Clean Water Public Advocate and the Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate to elevate citizen concerns and investigate complaints.

Investing billions in water infrastructure

· Launched MI Clean Water, and invested over $2 billion to upgrade drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater facilities across the state, supporting 30,000 jobs.

· Signed the Building Michigan Together Plan that invested nearly $2 billion, supporting 27,000 jobs to remove lead service lines, reduce toxic contaminants like PFAS, rebuild wastewater and sewer infrastructure, provide clean water for schools and childcare centers, prevent highway flooding, and so much more.

· Proposed a FY 2023 budget that included millions to help deliver water infrastructure loans and grants to communities, improve oversight and enforcement, and support local health departments with water sampling and testing. and to address home plumbing problems.

· Launched the Michigan Infrastructure Office to coordinate resources from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with a focus on replacing lead service lines, and deploying electric vehicle chargers.

