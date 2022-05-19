Advertisement

Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight

The baby's middle name is Sky.
The baby's middle name is Sky.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The baby’s mother went into an “early and unexpected” labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines said flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mother to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plan was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, “heroic” job.

The mother decided to give her new baby the middle name Sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
1 arrested in Delta County kidnapping hoax
A conceptual rendering of a section of Shophouse Park, planned for Lot 12 of 480 River Park...
2 more south Marquette marijuana retailers, north Marquette development move forward
Reeves Kingren was arraigned Wednesday following his arrest at the Lakeshore BP in Manistique...
Manistique man arraigned for alleged assault with hatchet
Aerial view of the former Marquette County Airport, which the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community...
Abandoned Marquette County Airport to become marijuana grow facility
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate readies final congressional OK of $40B Ukraine aid
President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
Biden to meet with Finland, Sweden leaders amid NATO bid
Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
City of Negaunee seal.
Negaunee to transfer ownership of 8-acres of land to Negaunee Public School District