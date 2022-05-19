County Road 510 opens after a week of construction

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - County Road 510 opened Thursday.

Thunderstorms caused flooding and washout damage last week, which rendered the road impassable.

The Marquette County Road Commission closed CR 510 from the end of the blacktop in Negaunee Township to the Red Road, or County Road GGT, and has been working on it for a week.

One lane was open for those who live on the road.

Crews finished construction Thursday, and the road is now open to all traffic.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.