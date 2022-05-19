Advertisement

Cigarette station set up at Marquette Board of Light and Power

Cigarette Recycling
By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A mobile cigarette recycling station was introduced in the parking lot of the Marquette Board of Light and Power on Thursday.

A citizen volunteer brought the idea to the Board of Light and Power who was able to provide the space. The idea is to encourage motorists to pull into the parking lot, empty their ashtrays into one of the two cans, and get right back on the road.

Many people believe this will help keep the outdoors clear of cigarettes.

“There are people that are careless and not so conscientious, so having a place to deposit the cigarette butts is good for the environment, public health and making the place look nice,” said community member Bob Struck.

More cigarette recycling stations are expected to be placed around the City of Marquette if this one is a success.

