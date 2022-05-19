Advertisement

Appleton Police say situation involving armed man on church roof resolved

Standoff on S Matthias Street in Appleton. May 19, 2022.
Standoff on S Matthias Street in Appleton. May 19, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say a situation involving an armed man on the roof of an east side church has been resolved safely.

Police responded to calls to S. Matthias St. at 10:13 Thursday morning about a man who pointed a gun at someone and then at himself. He then got on the building’s roof and fired two shots into the air as police arrived but did not fire again. No one was hurt.

Lt. Meghan Cash says the 33-year-old man was in crisis, “having a really bad day.” She says he continued a dialogue with negotiators that resulted in his safe surrender around 1:30.

He was taken to the Outagamie County Jail where he’ll be provided with mental health services and additional resources, police said. Action 2 News is not identifying him because he hasn’t been formally charged.

SWAT personnel from around the Fox Valley secured a perimeter around the scene during the standoff. Johnston Elementary and Appleton East High schools went into lockdown, and people nearby were advised to shelter in place. The location is near Thompson Center on Lourdes, Options for Independent Living, and a residential area.

Police were assisted by the sheriff’s offices from Outagamie, Brown and Winnebago counties, Grand Chute and Green Bay police departments, the Appleton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Gold Cross ambulances.

Officers entered St. Bernadette, which is a campus with several buildings. Police stayed with people inside to help keep them safe.

There are no reports of injuries.

The Appleton Police Command and Tactical Unit responded to the scene.

Police respond to a tactical situation in Appleton. May 19, 2022.
Police respond to a tactical situation in Appleton. May 19, 2022.(WBAY)

Nearby schools were placed on precautionary lockdowns. The Appleton Area School District worked with Appleton Police to keep students and staff safe.

