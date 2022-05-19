Advertisement

Accused school shooter appears in Oakland County court

His trial is tentatively set for September.
Ethan Crumbley appears in court for a review hearing.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School in November 2021 and leaving four classmates dead, appeared in an Oakland County court.

Because he is a minor being charged as an adult, a review is required every 30 days.

The 15-year-old appeared in court virtually from an adult facility in Pontiac. His defense team has argued for him to be moved to a juvenile facility, but those requests have been repeatedly denied.

Background: Alleged school shooter appears in Oakland County court, tentative trial date set

Thursday, a judge set the next appearance for June 23, which will be in-person.

This is a monthly hearing held for Crumbley as he is a minor. Both of his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are in jail as they are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Ethan Crumbley’s trial is tentatively set for September.

Judge won’t lower bond for Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents

Next: East Lansing High School students protest latest mass shooting

