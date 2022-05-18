Zonta Club hosts fundraiser during 50th anniversary celebration

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Zonta Club of the Marquette Area celebrated its 50th anniversary and helped a like-minded group in the process. Tuesday night at the Barrel & Beam Zonta hosted a fundraiser for the Marquette Women’s Center.

The two groups actually started the same year. Zonta also honored about 20 women for their efforts in the community. The Zonta president says these kinds of events create more awareness for the group and what they do.

“I think I want people knowing that we have these women’s organizations within our community that are strong and there is support for them, we also do advocacy and we want the community to know us better and I think having this kind of event helps them know us,” said Lucille Contois, Zonta Club of Marquette Area President.

Turnout was very strong for Tuesday night’s event. The Zonta Club of Marquette is accepting new members.

