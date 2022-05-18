Advertisement

Zonta Club hosts fundraiser during 50th anniversary celebration

Zonta Club sign
Zonta Club sign(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Zonta Club of the Marquette Area celebrated its 50th anniversary and helped a like-minded group in the process. Tuesday night at the Barrel & Beam Zonta hosted a fundraiser for the Marquette Women’s Center.

The two groups actually started the same year. Zonta also honored about 20 women for their efforts in the community. The Zonta president says these kinds of events create more awareness for the group and what they do.

“I think I want people knowing that we have these women’s organizations within our community that are strong and there is support for them, we also do advocacy and we want the community to know us better and I think having this kind of event helps them know us,” said Lucille Contois, Zonta Club of Marquette Area President.

Turnout was very strong for Tuesday night’s event. The Zonta Club of Marquette is accepting new members.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Schuman, 29, of Lac du Flambeau.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about Lac du Flambeau man
Joshua Ecklid mug shot
Gladstone man arrested after contacting girls on social media, Sheriff looks for additional victims
Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem died Sunday after drowning in Lake Michigan, according to...
UPDATE: Teen brothers drown at Warren Dunes
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
U.P. couple gets engaged
UP woman gets engaged after battle with autoimmune disorder

Latest News

Tour Da Yoop, Eh
Tour Da Yoop, Eh bike ride coming this summer
The DNR’s U.P. wildland firefighters have been preparing for the spring and summer fire...
Michigan DNR prepares for U.P. wildfire season
The vehicle would be used to support fires, accidents and search and rescue operations. It also...
Marquette County purchases $620,000 vehicle
Marijuana consumption site
Marquette City Planning Commission approves two marijuana retail sites