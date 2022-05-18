Wisconsin school hosts 5th annual ‘Day of Caring’

PEMBINE, Wis. (WLUC) - Madeline Nutt is one of 260 students who raked, picked up trash, and planted flowers around Pembine Wednesday. Unlike her classmates, Nutt is blind. Despite not being able to see, she knows her work makes a difference to families in her area.

“There can be good memories here with families. It is important to make those memories and make them fond,” Nutt said.

Nutt says this is the first time she has ever raked. This is the 5th year the School District of Beecher-Dunbar-Pembine (BDP) has put on its “Day of Caring.”

“The biggest thing is no matter how little you are, you can make a huge impact just by showing kindness and that you care,” said Erin Martin, BDP Teacher.

Middle school and high school students helped clean parks of pine needles and sticks, partnering with town workers to get them clean for Memorial Day. Elementary students picked up trash, made cards for U.S. veterans, and planted flowers.

“It’s so people know you care about your community and school,” said Juliet Sponholz, BDP 3rd Grader.

Sponholz says her favorite part was making cards for the veterans at the Iron Mountain VA hospital.

“I wanted them to know that they did an amazing job and just to brighten their day,” Sponholz said.

The “Day of Caring” started as a one-hour activity and has turned into a full-day event. Students say this is a day they circle on their calendar each year.

“Sometimes around this time of year, it is really hard being in school when it is so nice out and you want to be outside. It is really nice to spend time with people in our town,” said Jolie Scidel, BDP 8th Grader.

While enjoying the warmth of the sun on her face, Nutt is raking leaves in a counter-clockwise circle, which helps her make a pile.

“It is also such a nice day, so why not make the best out of it,” Nutt said.

Martin says Nutt’s determination to give back is what the “Day of Caring” is all about.

