‘West is the best’: NMU’s West Hall demolition continues

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s West Hall is being demolished. On Wednesday, crews were taking down the 57-year-old dorms.

Constructed in 1960, the 58,000-square-foot dorm included 300 beds. Short-term plans for the site, which is adjacent to the Northern Center, include an additional parking lot. Long-term plans are still being looked at.

“Campus is evolving, we’re here today and West Hall is coming down. ‘West is the best’ is a phrase I heard earlier today and I thought that was a great sentiment for a building that’s been on campus since 1960, these buildings have a lifespan and 57 years is respectable,” said Derek Hall, NMU Spokesperson.

The demolition of West Hall is expected to be completed in July. West Hall has been closed since December 2018.

