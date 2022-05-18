Warmer day ahead of thundershowers

High pressure is moving out and our next cold front is slowly on the way. During the day clouds will increase. A line of thundershowers will move into the Western U.P. this evening and track east tonight. A few could reach low level severe limits with strong wind gusts and small hail. Rain fall amounts will be around a quarter of an inch. Then, our next system will bring widespread rain showers tomorrow late in the day through Friday morning.

Today: Mostly sunny east with mostly cloudy skies in the west. Then, showers and thundershowers in the west this evening

>Highs: Low to mid 60s inland, 50s along the shorelines

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal afternoon showers

>Highs: 50s north, mid to upper 60s south

Friday: Rainy morning with scattered showers during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and cooler

>Highs: 40s north, 50s south

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 50s

