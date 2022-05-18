Warmer day ahead of thundershowers
High pressure is moving out and our next cold front is slowly on the way. During the day clouds will increase. A line of thundershowers will move into the Western U.P. this evening and track east tonight. A few could reach low level severe limits with strong wind gusts and small hail. Rain fall amounts will be around a quarter of an inch. Then, our next system will bring widespread rain showers tomorrow late in the day through Friday morning.
Today: Mostly sunny east with mostly cloudy skies in the west. Then, showers and thundershowers in the west this evening
>Highs: Low to mid 60s inland, 50s along the shorelines
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal afternoon showers
>Highs: 50s north, mid to upper 60s south
Friday: Rainy morning with scattered showers during the afternoon
>Highs: Mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and cooler
>Highs: 40s north, 50s south
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Low to mid 50s
Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers
>Highs: Upper 50s
