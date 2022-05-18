Advertisement

UPAWS holding new adoption event this weekend

One of the cats available for adoption at UPAWS
One of the cats available for adoption at UPAWS(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has another adoption event this weekend. They’re teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society and Bounty Paper Towels for reduced adoption fees.

Friday through Sunday cats aged one to seven are $40, and older than seven are free. Dogs aged one to seven are $90, and older than seven are free. Events like this allow UPAWS to help overwhelmed shelters outside the area when possible.

“We are here for Marquette County but if we have the space and the availability we will help and being no-kill we do everything possible, thinking outside the box to find these animals’ homes and our community supports us so much,” said UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Ann Brownell.

Adoptions include spay, neuter, vaccinations, microchip and health check. UPAWS is still recommending pre-registering online and scheduling an adoption time.

