Truck fire off of US-41 in Marquette, no injuries reported

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dodge Ram truck was on fire while on US-41 in Marquette around 2 p.m. Wednesday. A reporter on the scene said smoke could be seen from about a mile away.

The exterior of the truck caught fire. Firefighters put out the flames after the drivers parked the car off of Baraga Ave. The first responders said the cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.

Baraga Ave near McClellan Ave was closed for around 45 minutes.

The Marquette Fire Department and Marquette City Police responded.

