Advertisement

Truck fire off of US-41 in Marquette, no injuries reported

Truck fire in Marquette, smoke seen from a mile away.
Truck fire in Marquette, smoke seen from a mile away.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dodge Ram truck was on fire while on US-41 in Marquette around 2 p.m. Wednesday. A reporter on the scene said smoke could be seen from about a mile away.

The exterior of the truck caught fire. Firefighters put out the flames after the drivers parked the car off of Baraga Ave. The first responders said the cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.

Baraga Ave near McClellan Ave was closed for around 45 minutes.

The Marquette Fire Department and Marquette City Police responded.

Baraga Ave near McClelland in Marquette is just now reopening after a truck caught fire. Smoke plumes could be seen from...

Posted by TV6 & FOX UP on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ecklid mug shot
Gladstone man arrested after contacting girls on social media, Sheriff looks for additional victims
Aerial view of the former Marquette County Airport, which the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community...
Abandoned Marquette County Airport to become marijuana grow facility
A conceptual rendering of a section of Shophouse Park, planned for Lot 12 of 480 River Park...
2 more south Marquette marijuana retailers, north Marquette development move forward
Michelle Duder
UP woman campaigns to be on magazine cover
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

Latest News

Brad Olney, 44, was arrested by Forsyth Township Police on Monday, March 28.
UPDATE: Forsyth Township man to appear in court for alleged sex crimes against ‘multiple’ underage girls
Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner in prison for false statements related to fraud case
Michigan’s jobless rate fell notably since the height of the pandemic in April 2020, dropping...
Michigan unemployment rate declines during April
Reeves Kingren was arraigned Wednesday following his arrest at the Lakeshore BP in Manistique...
Manistique man arraigned for alleged assault with hatchet