Tour Da Yoop, Eh bike ride coming this summer

Tour Da Yoop, Eh
Tour Da Yoop, Eh(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer the annual Tour Da Yoop, Eh bike ride is coming back to the U.P. Tour Da Yoop, Eh is a 10-day 1,200-mile bicycle ride around the U.P.

It goes through all 15 counties and rides alongside 3 great lakes, waterfalls, and wildlife. Participants now are collecting pledges and raising money for the U.P. Lions Club which uses that money to help families in the U.P. battling childhood cancer.

“It’s an invitation to come to explore, to me, it reminds me of being a little kid, I grew up in Manistique when you can’t drive yet you get out on your bike, spend your day riding your bike exploring, it’s a tremendous freedom, we go through in and out just about every town in the Upper Peninsula so it’s just a phenomenal way to see the Upper Peninsula,” said James Studinger, Founder of Tour Da Yoop, Eh

Tour Da Yoop, Eh has a group ride Friday July 29 to Sunday, August 7. You can also do self-guided rides. May is also bicycle safety month.

